WBD

Notable Friday Option Activity: WBD, GOLD, PWR

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total of 99,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.3% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 38,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Gold.com Inc (Symbol: GOLD) saw options trading volume of 3,732 contracts, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of GOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of GOLD. Below is a chart showing GOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 4,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBD options, GOLD options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

