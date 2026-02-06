Notable Friday Option Activity: WBD, GOLD, PWR

Gold.com Inc (Symbol: GOLD) saw options trading volume of 3,732 contracts, representing approximately 373,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of GOLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of GOLD. Below is a chart showing GOLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) options are showing a volume of 4,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,400 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, GOLD options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SCCO
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding USCI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.