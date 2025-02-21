News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: W, JAKK, DKNG

February 21, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 20,963 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

JAKKS Pacific Inc (Symbol: JAKK) saw options trading volume of 710 contracts, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of JAKK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of JAKK. Below is a chart showing JAKK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 60,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

