Notable Friday Option Activity: W, JAKK, DKNG

JAKKS Pacific Inc (Symbol: JAKK) saw options trading volume of 710 contracts, representing approximately 71,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of JAKK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,900 underlying shares of JAKK. Below is a chart showing JAKK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 60,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,400 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for W options, JAKK options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AKG Options Chain
Builders FirstSource shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of ICE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.