News & Insights

Markets
VST

Notable Friday Option Activity: VST, MDGL, FIVN

February 21, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 60,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 2,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 8,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 811,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VST options, MDGL options, or FIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA
 KDP MACD
 Funds Holding BLND

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 DMA-> KDP MACD-> Funds Holding BLND-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VST
MDGL
FIVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.