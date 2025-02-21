Notable Friday Option Activity: VST, MDGL, FIVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 60,155 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 6,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) options are showing a volume of 2,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 229,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,300 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 8,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 811,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

