Notable Friday Option Activity: VSAT, SIRI, ACMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total of 43,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 238% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 20,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 83,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 231.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 18,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 19,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 202.1% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,800 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, SIRI options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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