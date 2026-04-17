Markets
VSAT

Notable Friday Option Activity: VSAT, SIRI, ACMR

April 17, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total of 43,588 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 238% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 20,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 83,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 231.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 18,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 19,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 202.1% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,800 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, SIRI options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APLM
 Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APLM-> Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VSAT
SIRI
ACMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.