Notable Friday Option Activity: VSAT, SIRI, ACMR

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 83,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 231.5% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 18,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 19,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 202.1% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,775 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,800 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, SIRI options, or ACMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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