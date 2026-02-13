Notable Friday Option Activity: VSAT, AI, PAYC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT), where a total volume of 69,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 345.9% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 20,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 244,465 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 324.5% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 60,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 51,028 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 315.8% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 28,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSAT options, AI options, or PAYC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.