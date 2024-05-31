News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: VRT, PENN, NN

May 31, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total of 96,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 83,512 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 9,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 10,352 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 124.1% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,700 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

