Notable Friday Option Activity: VRT, PENN, NN

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 83,512 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 9,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 10,352 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 124.1% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,700 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRT options, PENN options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
