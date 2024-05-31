Notable Friday Option Activity: VRT, PENN, NN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total of 96,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 10,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 83,512 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 130.8% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 9,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 10,352 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 124.1% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 734,700 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRT options, PENN options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.