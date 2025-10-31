Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: VRRM, CRDO, TGTX

October 31, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM), where a total volume of 5,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 513,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,400 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 28,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,700 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And TG Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: TGTX) options are showing a volume of 6,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 682,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of TGTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,900 underlying shares of TGTX. Below is a chart showing TGTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRRM options, CRDO options, or TGTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

