Notable Friday Option Activity: VRRM, APGE, CEVA

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) options are showing a volume of 4,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 416,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 1,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRRM options, APGE options, or CEVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stockholder Letter
SAN YTD Return
URE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.