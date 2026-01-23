Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: VRRM, APGE, CEVA

January 23, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Verra Mobility Corp (Symbol: VRRM), where a total of 4,973 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 497,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of VRRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,200 underlying shares of VRRM. Below is a chart showing VRRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Apogee Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: APGE) options are showing a volume of 4,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 416,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of APGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of APGE. Below is a chart showing APGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ceva Inc (Symbol: CEVA) options are showing a volume of 1,294 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of CEVA. Below is a chart showing CEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

