Notable Friday Option Activity: VKTX, FUBO, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total volume of 25,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 3,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 75,362 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 10,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 64,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

