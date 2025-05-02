Notable Friday Option Activity: VKTX, FUBO, PYPL

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 75,362 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 10,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 64,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, FUBO options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DSX
Texas Pacific Land Technical Analysis
GNLN Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.