Markets
VKTX

Notable Friday Option Activity: VKTX, FUBO, PYPL

May 02, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total volume of 25,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.9% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,400 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

fuboTV Inc (Symbol: FUBO) saw options trading volume of 75,362 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of FUBO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 10,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FUBO. Below is a chart showing FUBO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 64,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 4,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,800 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, FUBO options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DSX
 Texas Pacific Land Technical Analysis
 GNLN Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DSX-> Texas Pacific Land Technical Analysis-> GNLN Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX
FUBO
PYPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.