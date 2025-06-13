Notable Friday Option Activity: V, XOM, RTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 85,578 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 161.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 4,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,500 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 141,562 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 86.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 36,424 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 4,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,000 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

