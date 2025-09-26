Notable Friday Option Activity: UPST, SKYT, BKNG

SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT) saw options trading volume of 14,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,920 contracts, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5200 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, SKYT options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Howard Marks Stock Picks
TMV Options Chain
ALLE 13F Filers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.