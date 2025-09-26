Notable Friday Option Activity: UPST, SKYT, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 71,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.7% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025 , with 10,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

SkyWater Technology Inc (Symbol: SKYT) saw options trading volume of 14,983 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of SKYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,300 underlying shares of SKYT. Below is a chart showing SKYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,920 contracts, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5200 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5200 strike highlighted in orange:

