Notable Friday Option Activity: UPS, NVT, COHR

nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) saw options trading volume of 9,458 contracts, representing approximately 945,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,700 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) options are showing a volume of 14,750 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 5,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,700 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
