Notable Friday Option Activity: UNIT, HON, RWT

October 11, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), where a total of 13,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 382,000 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 10,910 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 394,900 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) options are showing a volume of 3,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 360,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNIT options, HON options, or RWT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

