Notable Friday Option Activity: UNH, DLTR, DGX

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 18,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) saw options trading volume of 4,595 contracts, representing approximately 459,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
