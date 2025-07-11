Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: UNH, DLTR, DGX

July 11, 2025 — 01:27 pm EDT

July 11, 2025 — 01:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 90,029 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 9,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 913,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 18,049 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) saw options trading volume of 4,595 contracts, representing approximately 459,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DLTR options, or DGX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

