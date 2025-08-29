Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, MSTR, AI

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 604,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 510.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 36,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 274,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 250.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 55,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, MSTR options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
