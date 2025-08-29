Markets
ULTA

Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, MSTR, AI

August 29, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 40,306 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 597.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 604,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 60.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 510.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $830 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 36,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 274,137 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 250.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 55,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

