Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, FR, DBRG

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) saw options trading volume of 20,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 247.2% of FR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FR. Below is a chart showing FR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 62,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
