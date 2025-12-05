Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, FR, DBRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 45,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 731.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 4,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) saw options trading volume of 20,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 247.2% of FR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FR. Below is a chart showing FR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 62,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

