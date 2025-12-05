Markets
ULTA

Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, FR, DBRG

December 05, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 45,460 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 731.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 4,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) saw options trading volume of 20,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 247.2% of FR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 819,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FR. Below is a chart showing FR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) options are showing a volume of 62,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 207% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, FR options, or DBRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Application Software Dividend Stocks
 MCI Historical Stock Prices
 Universal Health Services YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Application Software Dividend Stocks-> MCI Historical Stock Prices-> Universal Health Services YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA
FR
DBRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.