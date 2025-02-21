News & Insights

Markets
ULTA

Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, CARG, CLX

February 21, 2025 — 03:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,585 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 558,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 4,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 8,866 contracts, representing approximately 886,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,900 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, CARG options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WPRT Videos
 GECXU Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QBUF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WPRT Videos-> GECXU Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QBUF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ULTA
CARG
CLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.