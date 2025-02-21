Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, CARG, CLX

CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 4,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 437,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 756,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,400 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 8,866 contracts, representing approximately 886,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,900 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, CARG options, or CLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
