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Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, UNP, PWR

April 17, 2026 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 48,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 15,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 5,931 contracts, representing approximately 593,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, UNP options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High Yield Baby Bonds
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELIQ
 Cheap Stocks To Watch

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High Yield Baby Bonds-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ELIQ-> Cheap Stocks To Watch-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
UNP
PWR

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