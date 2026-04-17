Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, UNP, PWR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 48,108 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 7,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) saw options trading volume of 15,685 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 5,931 contracts, representing approximately 593,100 underlying shares or approximately 56.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, UNP options, or PWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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