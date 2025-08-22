Notable Friday Option Activity: U, SLG, EMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 122,917 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.8% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 22,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 7,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 17,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,300 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

