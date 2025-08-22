Notable Friday Option Activity: U, SLG, EMN

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 7,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 716,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 446,800 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) options are showing a volume of 17,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 8,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 812,300 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for U options, SLG options, or EMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Screener
MOSY Videos
QXM Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.