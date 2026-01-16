Notable Friday Option Activity: U, OKTA, HROW

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total of 35,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 13,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW) saw options trading volume of 3,058 contracts, representing approximately 305,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

