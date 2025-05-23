Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TWO, FLR, LEU

May 23, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), where a total volume of 17,090 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.7% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 11,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 35,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.4% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,100 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 8,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 848,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TWO options, FLR options, or LEU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
