Notable Friday Option Activity: TWO, FLR, LEU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), where a total volume of 17,090 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 131.7% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 11,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 35,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.4% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,100 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 8,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 848,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWO options, FLR options, or LEU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.