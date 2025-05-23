Notable Friday Option Activity: TWO, FLR, LEU

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 35,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.4% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,100 underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) options are showing a volume of 8,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 848,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 123.9% of LEU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 684,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of LEU. Below is a chart showing LEU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
