Notable Friday Option Activity: TWLO, NEM, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 14,421 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 1,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 53,829 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, NEM options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

