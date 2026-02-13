Notable Friday Option Activity: TWLO, NEM, ULTA

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 53,829 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 2,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 250,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 537,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $735 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $735 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, NEM options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of CRM
IWP shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DFVL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.