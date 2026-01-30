Notable Friday Option Activity: TTWO, KLAC, VZ

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 14,276 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 123.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 325,816 contracts, representing approximately 32.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 20,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, KLAC options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Shares To Watch
ATMI Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding HLP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.