Notable Friday Option Activity: TTWO, KLAC, VZ

January 30, 2026 — 02:09 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 33,454 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 259.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 2,918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,800 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) saw options trading volume of 14,276 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 123.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) saw options trading volume of 325,816 contracts, representing approximately 32.6 million underlying shares or approximately 112.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 20,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, KLAC options, or VZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

