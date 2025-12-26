Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, COIN, META

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 142,055 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 174.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 10,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 241,695 contracts, representing approximately 24.2 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $665 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 17,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $665 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, COIN options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
