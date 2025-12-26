Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, COIN, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 2.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 223.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 297.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025 , with 181,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 142,055 contracts, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares or approximately 174.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 10,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 241,695 contracts, representing approximately 24.2 million underlying shares or approximately 147% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $665 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 17,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $665 strike highlighted in orange:

