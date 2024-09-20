Notable Friday Option Activity: TRU, NECB, X

NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (Symbol: NECB) options are showing a volume of 192 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of NECB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,500 underlying shares of NECB. Below is a chart showing NECB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 62,792 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 9,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,400 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
