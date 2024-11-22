News & Insights

Markets
TPL

Notable Friday Option Activity: TPL, WOLF, OMER

November 22, 2024 — 03:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), where a total of 516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of TPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 107,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of TPL. Below is a chart showing TPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 59,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 5,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,600 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 5,589 contracts, representing approximately 558,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,300 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TPL options, WOLF options, or OMER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CSTE Stock Predictions
 Funds Holding PXSC
 AHC YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CSTE Stock Predictions -> Funds Holding PXSC -> AHC YTD Return -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPL
WOLF
OMER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.