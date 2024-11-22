Notable Friday Option Activity: TPL, WOLF, OMER

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 59,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 5,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,600 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 5,589 contracts, representing approximately 558,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,300 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
