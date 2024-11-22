Notable Friday Option Activity: TPL, WOLF, OMER

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL), where a total of 516 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 51,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of TPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 107,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of TPL. Below is a chart showing TPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 59,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 29, 2024, with 5,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 569,600 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 5,589 contracts, representing approximately 558,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,300 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TPL options, WOLF options, or OMER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.