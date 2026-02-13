Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TPH, ROKU, ITRI

February 13, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tri Pointe Homes Inc (Symbol: TPH), where a total of 7,468 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 746,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.7% of TPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 772,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of TPH. Below is a chart showing TPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 34,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 3,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) saw options trading volume of 5,353 contracts, representing approximately 535,300 underlying shares or approximately 94% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TPH options, ROKU options, or ITRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

