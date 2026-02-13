Notable Friday Option Activity: TPH, ROKU, ITRI

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 34,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 3,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Itron Inc (Symbol: ITRI) saw options trading volume of 5,353 contracts, representing approximately 535,300 underlying shares or approximately 94% of ITRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,500 underlying shares of ITRI. Below is a chart showing ITRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TPH options, ROKU options, or ITRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
