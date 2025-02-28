News & Insights

Markets
TPC

Notable Friday Option Activity: TPC, RUN, XYZ

February 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tutor Perini Corp (Symbol: TPC), where a total of 3,515 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 351,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of TPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 582,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of TPC. Below is a chart showing TPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 51,737 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 10,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 53,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,400 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TPC options, RUN options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical EPS
 Institutional Holders of NDRA
 Institutional Holders of ECOZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Historical EPS-> Institutional Holders of NDRA-> Institutional Holders of ECOZ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TPC
RUN
XYZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.