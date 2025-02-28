Notable Friday Option Activity: TPC, RUN, XYZ

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 51,737 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 10,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 53,244 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike call option expiring March 07, 2025, with 6,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,400 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
