Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, ISRG, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 19,195 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 7,362 contracts, representing approximately 736,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,711 contracts, representing approximately 571,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, ISRG options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.