Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, ISRG, STNG

Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) saw options trading volume of 7,362 contracts, representing approximately 736,200 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,711 contracts, representing approximately 571,100 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, ISRG options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
