Notable Friday Option Activity: TFIN, XOM, KSS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN), where a total of 777 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 186,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 64,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,100 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 30,554 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,800 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

