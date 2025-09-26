Notable Friday Option Activity: TDOC, CRNX, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 35,521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025 , with 19,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX) options are showing a volume of 8,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of CRNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of CRNX. Below is a chart showing CRNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 9,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

