TDOC

Notable Friday Option Activity: TDOC, CRNX, WYNN

September 26, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

September 26, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 35,521 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 19,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX) options are showing a volume of 8,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of CRNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,600 underlying shares of CRNX. Below is a chart showing CRNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 9,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
