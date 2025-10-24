Notable Friday Option Activity: TDOC, CR, WULF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 74,418 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 11,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,912 contracts, representing approximately 191,200 underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 265,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) options are showing a volume of 255,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 37,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

