Notable Friday Option Activity: SW, JPM, BG

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 52,597 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 8,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SW options, JPM options, or BG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
EGF Average Annual Return
FDEU Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.