Notable Friday Option Activity: SW, JPM, BG

October 18, 2024 — 01:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW), where a total volume of 35,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79% of SW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SW. Below is a chart showing SW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 52,597 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 672,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 8,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,000 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

