Notable Friday Option Activity: SUNS, BKSY, SLP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sunrise Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SUNS), where a total of 599 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of SUNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 89,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of SUNS. Below is a chart showing SUNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BlackSky Technology Inc (Symbol: BKSY) saw options trading volume of 8,192 contracts, representing approximately 819,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of BKSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of BKSY. Below is a chart showing BKSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) options are showing a volume of 1,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of SLP. Below is a chart showing SLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SUNS options, BKSY options, or SLP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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