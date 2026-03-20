Markets
SUNS

Notable Friday Option Activity: SUNS, BKSY, SLP

March 20, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sunrise Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SUNS), where a total of 599 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of SUNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 89,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of SUNS. Below is a chart showing SUNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

BlackSky Technology Inc (Symbol: BKSY) saw options trading volume of 8,192 contracts, representing approximately 819,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of BKSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of BKSY. Below is a chart showing BKSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) options are showing a volume of 1,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of SLP. Below is a chart showing SLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SUNS options, BKSY options, or SLP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stocks
 PJV Videos
 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stocks-> PJV Videos-> Best Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SUNS
BKSY
SLP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.