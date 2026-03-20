Notable Friday Option Activity: SUNS, BKSY, SLP

BlackSky Technology Inc (Symbol: BKSY) saw options trading volume of 8,192 contracts, representing approximately 819,200 underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of BKSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of BKSY. Below is a chart showing BKSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP) options are showing a volume of 1,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 134,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SLP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 219,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of SLP. Below is a chart showing SLP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SUNS options, BKSY options, or SLP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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