Notable Friday Option Activity: STZ, EXPE, KODK

November 07, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 45,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 195.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 19,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 28,506 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 163.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 13,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,800 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

