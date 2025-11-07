Notable Friday Option Activity: STZ, EXPE, KODK

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 28,506 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 163.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eastman Kodak Co. (Symbol: KODK) options are showing a volume of 13,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of KODK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 977,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,800 underlying shares of KODK. Below is a chart showing KODK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STZ options, EXPE options, or KODK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ABNB Average Annual Return
ART Options Chain
BNED YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.