Notable Friday Option Activity: STEP, OKLO, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), where a total of 5,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 522,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of STEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 829,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of STEP. Below is a chart showing STEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 83,612 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 6,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,200 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 271,653 contracts, representing approximately 27.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 22,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

