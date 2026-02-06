Markets

Notable Friday Option Activity: STEP, OKLO, MARA

February 06, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in StepStone Group Inc (Symbol: STEP), where a total of 5,222 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 522,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of STEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 829,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of STEP. Below is a chart showing STEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 83,612 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 6,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,200 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 271,653 contracts, representing approximately 27.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 22,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STEP options, OKLO options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
 UNP Historical Stock Prices
 Arthur J. Gallagher Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying-> UNP Historical Stock Prices-> Arthur J. Gallagher Historical PE Ratio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OKLO
MARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.