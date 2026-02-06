Notable Friday Option Activity: STEP, OKLO, MARA

Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 83,612 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 60.9% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 6,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,200 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 271,653 contracts, representing approximately 27.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 22,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STEP options, OKLO options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
UNP Historical Stock Prices
Arthur J. Gallagher Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.