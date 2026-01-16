Notable Friday Option Activity: SSRM, AMRC, PFSI

Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC) options are showing a volume of 2,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 239,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of AMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of AMRC. Below is a chart showing AMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,725 contracts, representing approximately 172,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,300 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SSRM options, AMRC options, or PFSI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Louis Bacon Stock Picks
MRC market cap history
SOXX Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.