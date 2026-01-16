Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: SSRM, AMRC, PFSI

January 16, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM), where a total volume of 16,121 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of SSRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SSRM. Below is a chart showing SSRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ameresco Inc (Symbol: AMRC) options are showing a volume of 2,397 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 239,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of AMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of AMRC. Below is a chart showing AMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 1,725 contracts, representing approximately 172,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,300 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

