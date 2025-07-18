Notable Friday Option Activity: SRPT, LLY, IIPR

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 49,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $775 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 4,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SRPT options, LLY options, or IIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Aristocrats List
NZF Dividend History
Funds Holding NTGR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.