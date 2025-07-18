Markets
SRPT

Notable Friday Option Activity: SRPT, LLY, IIPR

July 18, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT), where a total of 115,596 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 170.5% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 25, 2025, with 5,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,000 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 49,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $775 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $775 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 4,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 461,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

