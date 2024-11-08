News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: SQ, WSC, BLMN

November 08, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 157,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 272.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 875,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

WillScot Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw options trading volume of 112,762 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 269% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 60,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) saw options trading volume of 39,337 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 254.3% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 35,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, WSC options, or BLMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

