Markets
SPOT

Notable Friday Option Activity: SPOT, OUST, WOOF

August 29, 2025 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 10,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 16,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 5,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 17,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,100 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, OUST options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen
 ATOS Stock Predictions
 ZEV Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Steven Cohen-> ATOS Stock Predictions-> ZEV Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPOT
OUST
WOOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.