Notable Friday Option Activity: SPOT, OUST, WOOF

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 16,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 5,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 17,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,100 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
