Notable Friday Option Activity: SPOT, OUST, WOOF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 10,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,400 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:

Ouster Inc (Symbol: OUST) options are showing a volume of 16,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of OUST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring September 26, 2025, with 5,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,200 underlying shares of OUST. Below is a chart showing OUST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 17,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,100 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, OUST options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

