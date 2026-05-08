Notable Friday Option Activity: SNDK, EXPE, AVGO

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 13,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 175,883 contracts, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 26,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, EXPE options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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