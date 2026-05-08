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SNDK

Notable Friday Option Activity: SNDK, EXPE, AVGO

May 08, 2026 — 02:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 203,534 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.2% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 13,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 13,638 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 87.9% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 3,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 175,883 contracts, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 26,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, EXPE options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Benfords Law Stocks
 Institutional Holders of APRB
 Stock DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Benfords Law Stocks-> Institutional Holders of APRB-> Stock DMA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNDK
EXPE
AVGO

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