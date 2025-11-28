Notable Friday Option Activity: SMR, UPST, SNOW

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 38,224 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 17,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:
