Notable Friday Option Activity: SMR, UPST, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total volume of 119,533 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025 , with 24,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 38,224 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 17,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, UPST options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.