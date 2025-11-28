Markets
SMR

Notable Friday Option Activity: SMR, UPST, SNOW

November 28, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR), where a total volume of 119,533 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 24,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 38,224 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 17,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 1,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SMR options, UPST options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EFUT
 BCH Average Annual Return
 Institutional Holders of APTS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EFUT-> BCH Average Annual Return-> Institutional Holders of APTS-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SMR
UPST
SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.