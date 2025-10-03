Notable Friday Option Activity: SIRI, BTBT, FCX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total of 13,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 2,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,500 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Bit Digital Inc (Symbol: BTBT) options are showing a volume of 133,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BTBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 57,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of BTBT. Below is a chart showing BTBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 119,920 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

