Markets
SIRI

Notable Friday Option Activity: SIRI, BTBT, FCX

October 03, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI), where a total of 13,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,500 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bit Digital Inc (Symbol: BTBT) options are showing a volume of 133,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of BTBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 57,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of BTBT. Below is a chart showing BTBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 119,920 contracts, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,700 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SIRI options, BTBT options, or FCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ANIK YTD Return
 Chewy Historical PE Ratio
 Hologic YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ANIK YTD Return-> Chewy Historical PE Ratio-> Hologic YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SIRI
BTBT
FCX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.