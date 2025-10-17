Notable Friday Option Activity: SHOO, ATEC, FIP

Alphatec Holdings Inc (Symbol: ATEC) options are showing a volume of 7,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ATEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares of ATEC. Below is a chart showing ATEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTAI Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: FIP) options are showing a volume of 6,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of FIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,500 underlying shares of FIP. Below is a chart showing FIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SHOO options, ATEC options, or FIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
