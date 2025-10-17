Notable Friday Option Activity: SHOO, ATEC, FIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total of 6,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 624,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.8% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 5,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 511,600 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphatec Holdings Inc (Symbol: ATEC) options are showing a volume of 7,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of ATEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares of ATEC. Below is a chart showing ATEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: FIP) options are showing a volume of 6,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of FIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,500 underlying shares of FIP. Below is a chart showing FIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHOO options, ATEC options, or FIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.