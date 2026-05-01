Markets
SGI

Notable Friday Option Activity: SGI, QCOM, TDOC

May 01, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI), where a total of 47,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.4% of SGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 23,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SGI. Below is a chart showing SGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 226,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 14,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 51,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 17,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SGI options, QCOM options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Earnings History
 Institutional Holders of CWVX
 Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings History-> Institutional Holders of CWVX-> Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SGI
QCOM
TDOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.