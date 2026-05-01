Notable Friday Option Activity: SGI, QCOM, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Somnigroup International Inc (Symbol: SGI), where a total of 47,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163.4% of SGI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 23,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SGI. Below is a chart showing SGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 226,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 14,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) options are showing a volume of 51,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.4% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 17,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SGI options, QCOM options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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