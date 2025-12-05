Notable Friday Option Activity: SATS, ENPH, DKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total of 29,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 7,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,800 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 54,421 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 123,654 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 33,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

