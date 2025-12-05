Markets
SATS

Notable Friday Option Activity: SATS, ENPH, DKNG

December 05, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total of 29,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.6% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 746,800 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 54,421 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 123,654 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 33,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SATS options, ENPH options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Energy Stocks
 ETFs Holding HPE
 ALX Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Energy Stocks-> ETFs Holding HPE-> ALX Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SATS
ENPH
DKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.