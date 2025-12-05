Notable Friday Option Activity: SATS, ENPH, DKNG

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 54,421 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 123,654 contracts, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 33,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SATS options, ENPH options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Energy Stocks
ETFs Holding HPE
ALX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.