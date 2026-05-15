Notable Friday Option Activity: SATS, AXP, CBOE

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 22,309 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 5,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SATS options, AXP options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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