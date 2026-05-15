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SATS

Notable Friday Option Activity: SATS, AXP, CBOE

May 15, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total volume of 34,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 22,309 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 5,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SATS options, AXP options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IPOs
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BRO
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
IPOs-> Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding BRO-> Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SATS
AXP
CBOE

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