Notable Friday Option Activity: SATS, AXP, CBOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS), where a total volume of 34,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.1% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 10,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 22,309 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 13,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) options are showing a volume of 5,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 992,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 1,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,400 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SATS options, AXP options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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