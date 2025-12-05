Notable Friday Option Activity: S, CRWD, NAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SentinelOne Inc (Symbol: S), where a total volume of 108,804 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.2% of S's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 27,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of S. Below is a chart showing S's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 42,102 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 171.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 39,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

