Notable Friday Option Activity: S, CRWD, NAT

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 42,102 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 171.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 1,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT) options are showing a volume of 39,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
