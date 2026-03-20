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RVMD

Notable Friday Option Activity: RVMD, XOM, SOFI

March 20, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total volume of 17,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 158,935 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 37,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 554,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 80,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RVMD options, XOM options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Paul Singer Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XJR
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Paul Singer Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XJR-> Daniel Loeb Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RVMD
XOM
SOFI

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