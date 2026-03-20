Notable Friday Option Activity: RVMD, XOM, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Revolution Medicines Inc (Symbol: RVMD), where a total volume of 17,372 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of RVMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 5,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,900 underlying shares of RVMD. Below is a chart showing RVMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 158,935 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 37,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 554,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 80,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RVMD options, XOM options, or SOFI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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