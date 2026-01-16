Notable Friday Option Activity: RPD, HCA, KTOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD), where a total of 4,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 434,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 3,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,800 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 4,344 contracts, representing approximately 434,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,500 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) options are showing a volume of 13,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RPD options, HCA options, or KTOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.